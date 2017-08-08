FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sells 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, above target
August 8, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in 4 days

Indonesia sells 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.7 billion) of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in November 2017 with a weighted average yield of 4.98823 percent, while the T-bills maturing in August 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.89002 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.65526 percent, lower than 6.73955 percent at the last auction on July 25.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.34000 percent, up from the previous auction's 7.32975 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2038 was 7.64987 percent.

Total incoming bids were 58.62 trillion rupiah, higher than 35.99 trillion rupiah received at the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.56 for bonds maturing in August 2032.

$1 = 13,310 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

