FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 22.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 8, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 4 days ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 22.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 58.62 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 35.99 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on July 25.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.56 for bonds maturing
in August 2032.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Nov 2017   Aug 2018    May 2022  Aug 2032  May 2038
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       4=>       5=>
 Incoming  8.142      11.365      16.447    7.9366    14.7328 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   5.000      5.000       5.050     1.050     6.400
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.500      2.500       3.535     0.735     4.480
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     2.500      2.500       1.515     0.315     1.920
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.90000    5.75000     6.63000   7.34000   7.58000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.18000    6.05000     6.76000   7.56000   7.90000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.98823    5.89002     6.65526   7.34000   7.64987
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.63       2.27        3.26      7.56      2.30
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,311 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.