Indonesia raises 17.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
September 19, 2017 / 8:22 AM / in a month

Indonesia raises 17.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.5 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in December 2017 with a weighted average yield of 4.53030 percent, lower than 4.90700 percent at the last auction on Sept. 5.

The T-bills maturing in June 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.04983 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 5.99918 percent, down from 6.18242 percent at the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 6.43997 percent, lower than the previous auction’s 6.64535 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2038 had a weighted average yield of 7.16994 percent, while the bonds maturing in May 2048 had a weighted average yield of 7.49708 percent.

Total incoming bids were 52.41 trillion rupiah, lower than 56.53 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.70 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.

$1 = 13,263 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
