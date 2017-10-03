FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 17.85 trln rupiah of bonds, above target
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in 17 days

Indonesia raises 17.85 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.85 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in January 2018 with a weighted average yield of 4.68019 percent, while the T-bills maturing in October 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.16167 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.17962 percent, up from 5.99918 percent at the previous auction on Sept. 19.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in August 2032 was 7.04993 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2038 had a weighted average yield of 7.23987 percent, higher than 7.16994 percent from the last auction.

Total incoming bids were 34.14 trillion rupiah, lower than the 52.41 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.96 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.

$1 = 13,535 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.