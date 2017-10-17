Indonesia raises 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, mostly with higher yields

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.67 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in January 2018 with a weighted average yield of 4.73997 percent, higher than 4.68019 percent at the last auction on Oct. 3.

The T-bills maturing in October 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.17617 percent, also higher than the previous auction’s 5.16167 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.19559 percent, up from 6.17962 percent at the last auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 6.56981 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2038 had a weighted average yield of 7.26985 percent, higher than 7.23987 percent at the last auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2048 was 7.29713 percent.

Total incoming bids were 34.94 trillion rupiah, slightly higher than the 34.14 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the bonds maturing in May 2038. ($1 = 13,507 rupiah)