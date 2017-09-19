FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
#Asia
September 19, 2017 / 8:37 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.5 trillion
rupiah ($1.32 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
          T-bills  T-bills  Bonds     Bonds     Bonds    Bonds
          maturin  maturin  maturing  maturing  maturin  maturing
          g Dec    g June   May 2022  May 2027  g May    May 2048
          2017     2018     <IDFR006  <IDFR005  2038     <IDFR007
                            1=>       9=>       <IDFR00  6=>
                                                75=>     
 Incomin  11.300   12.485   7.753     10.4295   4.367    6.0765
 g bids                                                  
 (trln                                                   
 rph)                                                    
 Winning  5.000    3.000    1.650     2.650     2.400    2.800
 bids                                                    
 (trln                                                   
 rph)                                                    
 -        2.500    1.500    1.155     1.855     1.680    1.960
 Competi                                                 
 tive                                                    
 bids                                                    
 (trln                                                   
 rph)                                                    
 - Non    2.500    1.500    0.495     0.795     0.720    0.840
 competi                                                 
 tive                                                    
 bids                                                    
 (trln                                                   
 rph)                                                    
 Lowest   4.25000  4.94000  5.95000   6.40000   7.10000  7.41000
 yield                                                   
 (pct)                                                   
 Highest  4.98000  5.55000  6.10000   6.65000   7.35000  7.80000
 yield                                                   
 (pct)                                                   
 Weighte  4.53030  5.04983  5.99918   6.43997   7.16994  7.49708
 d avg                                                   
 yield                                                   
 Bid-to-  2.26     4.16     4.70      3.94      1.82     2.17
 cover                                                   
 ratio                                                   
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,265 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
