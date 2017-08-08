TABLE-Indonesia sells 22.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 58.62 trillion rupiah, higher than the 35.99 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on July 25. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.56 for bonds maturing in August 2032. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Nov 2017 Aug 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2038 <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 1=> 4=> 5=> Incoming 8.142 11.365 16.447 7.9366 14.7328 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 5.000 5.050 1.050 6.400 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 2.500 3.535 0.735 4.480 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 2.500 1.515 0.315 1.920 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.90000 5.75000 6.63000 7.34000 7.58000 yield (pct) Highest 5.18000 6.05000 6.76000 7.56000 7.90000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.98823 5.89002 6.65526 7.34000 7.64987 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.63 2.27 3.26 7.56 2.30 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,311 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)