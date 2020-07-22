Indonesia's FDI falls 6.9% y/y in Q2

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped 6.9% in the second quarter year-on-year in rupiah terms, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, data from the country’s investment board showed on Wednesday.

Indonesia attracted 97.6 trillion rupiah ($6.7 billion) of FDI in April-June, excluding investment in banking and oil and gas sectors, with the top sources of FDI being Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Japan, according to the data.

In total, the board recorded 191.9 trillion rupiah of foreign and domestic investment in the second quarter, down 4.3% from a year earlier. ($1 = 14,650.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)