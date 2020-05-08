Healthcare
Indonesia's forex reserves rise to $127.9 bln in April

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.9 billion in April to $127.88 billion, mainly due to the government’s U.S.-dollar bond sale, the central bank said on Friday.

April’s level of reserves was equal to 7.8 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

Forex reserves dropped by about $9 billion in March when BI stepped up currency intervention amid capital outflows related to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

