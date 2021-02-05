Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indonesia govt forecasts Q1 GDP growth of between 1.6%-2.1%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects its economic recovery to continue in the first quarter of 2021, a senior minister said on Friday, predicting a growth rate of between 1.6% to 2.1%,

The comment by coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto came after Southeast Asia’s largest economy reported a 2.19% contraction in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, slightly more than expected (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies)

