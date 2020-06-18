Indonesia finmin hopes c.bank will make policy "more accommodative"

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government has trimmed its forecast for 2020 gross domestic product to a view ranging from a 0.4% contraction to 1% growth, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, while asking the central bank to make its policy more accommodative.

“Because inflation is not a threat for now, we hope Bank Indonesia will provide a more accommodative monetary policy,” Indrawati said.

“Today BI has lowered (its main policy rate) by 25 basis points, to a level of 4.25%, but we see that inflation remains around 2%, below 3%,” she said.

Indrawati forecast GDP growth of 4.5% to 5.5% for 2021, expecting a rebound after the coronavirus pandemic that has hit economic activity this year. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Maikel Jefriando and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)