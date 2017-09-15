FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Q3 GDP growth seen up slightly from Q2 - c.bank official
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a month ago

Indonesia's Q3 GDP growth seen up slightly from Q2 - c.bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects economic growth to slightly improve in the third quarter and reach a range of 5.1-5.2 percent, a senior official told reporters on Friday.

The acceleration from the 5.01 percent growth in the second quarter may come from improving private consumption, said Dody Budi Waluyo, Bank Indonesia’s executive director of economic and monetary policy, pointing to the result of August survey of retail sales.

Waluyo said the impact of BI’s benchmark rate cut last month to credit growth would take 2-3 quarters to materialise. Thus, it would affect 2018 GDP growth more than this year, he added.

BI last month cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent. The central bank’s GDP growth outlook for 2017 is 5.2 percent and 5.26 percent for 2018. BI is due to review its policy and announce a decision on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.