Indonesia's July inflation rate eases to 1.54% -stats bureau

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s inflation rate eased in July as consumption remains sluggish amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, falling further from the central banks target range, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The July annual inflation rate eased to 1.54%, from 1.96% a month earlier, and compared with 1.66% predicted in a Reuters poll. The July rate is the lowest since May 2000, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Bank Indonesia’s target range for 2020 is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate also eased to 2.07% in July, from 2.26% a month earlier. The poll forecast 2.11%. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)