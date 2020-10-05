Indonesia parliament to vote on jobs creation bill on Monday -official

JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament is due to vote in a plenary session on the government’s “jobs creation” bill later on Monday, a government official told Reuters.

“I can confirm that there will be a plenary session this afternoon,” Susiwijono Moegiarso, Secretary to the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, told Reuters

The decision to vote on the bill, which is supposed to replace dozens of overlapping laws viewed as a barrier to investment, comes earlier than expected and ahead of a planned national strike due to start on Tuesday that organisers have said would involve five million workers. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)