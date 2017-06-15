FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 9:45 AM / in 2 months

Indonesia's loan growth picks up to 9.5 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January 2016, the central bank said on Thursday.

March's annual loan growth was 9.2 percent.

The banking industry's ratio of non-performing loans rose slightly in April to 3.1 percent of outstanding credits from 3.0 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia (BI) said.

At a policy meeting that ended on Thursday, BI kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, its level since October. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

