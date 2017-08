JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 8.7 percent in May from a year earlier, the slowest pace since February 2017, the country's financial services authority said on Wednesday.

April's annual loan growth was 9.5 percent.

Bank Indonesia (BI) will hold a policy meeting on Thursday.

A Reuters poll showed BI is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)