JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s December loan growth was 6.08%, said Wimboh Santoso, head of Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Thursday, slowing from 7.05% in November.

It is the slowest growth since November 2009, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

The OJK is targeting 10%-12% loan growth this year, Santoso said. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)