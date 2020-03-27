Indonesia February loan growth slows to 5.93%, 11-year low

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s February loan growth was 5.93%, slowing from 6.10% a month earlier, data from the financial services authority showed on Friday.

The pace was the slowest since November 2009, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross non-performing loans (NPL) were recorded at 2.79% during the month.

The central bank projected loans to grow around 6%-8% this year, lower than the 9%-11% initial target amid slowed economic activities due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Tom Hogue)