December 21, 2017 / 6:59 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Indonesia Nov loan growth at 7.47 pct y/y -financial regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian loans in November were 7.47 percent larger than a year earlier, the financial service regulator (OJK) said on Thursday. The pace of loan growth was slower than October’s 8.16 percent. The OJK expects annual loan growth to be 8-9 percent at the end of 2017, its chairman Wimboh Santoso told reporters. Indonesia’s sluggish loan growth has impacted the pace of economic expansion, which has long remained close to 5 percent.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
