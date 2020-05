JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth expanded 5.73% on an annual basis in April, the weakest pace since November 2009, the country’s financial regulator said in a statement on Friday.

March loan growth was 7.95%.

The non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.89% in April, from 2.77% the previous month. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)