March 29, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Indonesia's Feb bank loans grow slightly faster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 8.2 percent in February from a year earlier, faster than the 7.4 percent growth in January, according to data given by the Financial Services Authority on Thursday.

The non-performing loan ratio was 2.9 percent of total outstanding loans in February, the same as the month before.

“Banks are targeting loan growth of 12 percent this year, which means they are more optimistic than last year when they targeted 11.5 percent,” Heru Kristiyana, OJK’s deputy commissioner for banking supervision, told reporters. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

