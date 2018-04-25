FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's loan growth accelerates to 8.5 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 8.54 percent in March from a year ago, slightly quickening from February’s pace of 8.2 percent, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, banks’ non-performing loan ratio was 2.75 percent of total outstanding loans in March, smaller than the 2.9 percent ratio in February, the OJK said in a statement.

The OJK described the March loan growth level as “moderate” and NPL ratio as “manageable”. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

