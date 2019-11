JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian commercial banks’ loans grew 6.53% year-on-year in October, the slowest pace since September 2016, data from the financial regulator showed on Friday.

Loan growth was recorded at 7.89% in September.

Growth slowed amid a contraction in the mining and construction sector in October, said Slamet Edy Purnomo, a Financial Services Authority (OJK) deputy commissioner for banking surveillance. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)