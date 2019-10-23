Financials
Indonesia's Sept loan growth slowest since January 2018

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Loans extended by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 7.89% year-on-year in September, the slowest pace since January 2018, data from the financial regulator showed on Wednesday.

Loan growth had been 8.59% in August.

The financial authority, known as OJK, said the growth was supported by investment loans, which grew 12.84% during September. Gross non-performing loans accounted for 2.66% of total outstanding loans last month, up from 2.60% a month earlier. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Susan Fenton)

