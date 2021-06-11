World Bank gives Indonesia $400 mln loan for financial reform

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a $400 million loan for Indonesia to help the Southeast Asian country deepen its financial market, the Washington-based lender said on Friday.

The move comes after the bank in January gave Indonesia a $500 million loan to strengthen its financial response to natural disasters, climate risks and health-related shocks, among other financing it has provided during the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Ed Davies)