Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2020 / 10:02 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Indonesia motorbike sales down 6.6% y.y in Q1

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 6.6% in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier as demand dropped due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to government data provided by industry association AISI on Wednesday.

A total of 1.57 million units of motorcycles were sold in January-March, the data showed.

Motorcycles are the most common form of ground transportation in Indonesia and their sales are a key indicator of consumption in the broader economy. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below