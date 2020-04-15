Indonesia motorbike sales down 6.6% y.y in Q1

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 6.6% in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier as demand dropped due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to government data provided by industry association AISI on Wednesday.

A total of 1.57 million units of motorcycles were sold in January-March, the data showed.

Motorcycles are the most common form of ground transportation in Indonesia and their sales are a key indicator of consumption in the broader economy. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jon Boyle)