Indonesia's August motorbike sales grow 5.2 pct y/y
September 14, 2017 / 2:52 AM / a month ago

Indonesia's August motorbike sales grow 5.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 5.2 percent
in August from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on
Thursday.
    Sales surged 76.4 percent in July from a year-ago period, rebounding from a
fall in the previous month, and the strongest increase in many years.
    Sales stood at 554,923 motorbikes in August, slightly up from 527,536 sold a
year ago. It is also higher than the 538,176 bikes sold in July.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their
sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in August were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 and Suzuki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: 
       
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 August     554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

