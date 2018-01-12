FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 3:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's December motorbike sales fall 5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
December fell 5 percent from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Friday.
    Motorbike sales stood at 415,996 in December, down from
437,764 sold a year earlier. Sales were also lower than the
550,303 bikes sold in November.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in December were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
