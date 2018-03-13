Indonesia's Feb motorbike sales fall 3.1 pct y/y

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in February fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday. The country sold 439,586 units in February, down from 453,763 units in the same period a year earlier. It was also 8.9 percent lower than the 482,537 bikes sold in January. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption demand. Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki led the sales last month, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)