March 13, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Indonesia's Feb motorbike sales fall 3.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
in February fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Tuesday.
    The country sold 439,586 units in February, down from
453,763 units in the same period a year earlier. It was also 8.9
percent lower than the 482,537 bikes sold in January.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption
demand.
    Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
and Kawasaki led the sales last month, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
