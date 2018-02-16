FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 4:10 AM / in 16 hours

Indonesia's January motorbike sales rise 1.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
January rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Friday.
    Motorbike sales stood at 482,537 in January, up from 473,879
sold a year earlier. Sales were also higher than the 415,996
bikes sold in December, a 16 percent increase.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in January were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
