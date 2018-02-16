Indonesia's January motorbike sales rise 1.8 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in January rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Friday. Motorbike sales stood at 482,537 in January, up from 473,879 sold a year earlier. Sales were also higher than the 415,996 bikes sold in December, a 16 percent increase. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in January were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)