Indonesia's motorbike sales down 3.6 pct y/y in November

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 3.6 percent in November from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales were up 1.5709235 percent in October from a year ago. Motorbike sales stood at 550,303 in November, down from 570,923 sold a year ago. Sales were also lower than the 579,552 bikes sold in October. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in November were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)