Indonesia's October motorbike sales up 1.5 pct y/y
November 10, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 41 minutes

Indonesia's October motorbike sales up 1.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
rose 1.5 percent in October from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Friday.
    Sales were down 1.7 percent in September from a year ago.
    Sales stood at 579,552 motorbikes in October, up from
571,201 sold a year ago. It is also higher than the 546,607
bikes sold in September.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in October were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
