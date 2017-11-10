Indonesia's October motorbike sales up 1.5 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 1.5 percent in October from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Friday. Sales were down 1.7 percent in September from a year ago. Sales stood at 579,552 motorbikes in October, up from 571,201 sold a year ago. It is also higher than the 546,607 bikes sold in September. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in October were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)