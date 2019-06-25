Indonesia motorbike sales down 4.7% y/y in May -association

JAKARTA, June 25 (Reuters) - * Motorbike sales in Indonesia dropped 4.7% on an annual basis in May, data from industry association showed on Tuesday * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd maintained their position as market leaders during the month, according to the data * Motorbike sales is often used as an indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy * Sales volume is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2019 May 561,657 -6.8 -4.7 April 598,372 +3.1 +3.0 March 580,504 +9.2 +8.4 Feb 531,824 -6.6 +21.0 Jan 569,126 +25.6 +17.9 2018 Dec 453,178 -24.1 +8.9 Nov 597,366 -2.1 +8.6 Oct 610,322 +9.4 +5.3 Sept 557,684 -1.8 +2.0 Aug 568,056 -4.3 +2.4 July 593,749 +58.3 +10.3 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 April 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 March 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)