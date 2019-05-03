Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2019 / 2:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia motorbike sales +8.4 pct y/y in March, vs +21 pct in Feb - association

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) - 
    * Indonesia motorbike sales grew 8.4 percent on annual basis
in
March, slowing from a 21 percent increase a month earlier, data
from industry association showed on Friday
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

maintained their position as market leaders in March, the data
showed.
    * Sales volume is as follows:     

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2019                           
 March      580,504       +9.2       +8.4
 Feb        531,824       -6.6      +21.0
 Jan        569,126      +25.6      +17.9
 2018                           
 Dec        453,178      -24.1       +8.9
 Nov        597,366       -2.1       +8.6
 Oct        610,322       +9.4       +5.3
 Sept       557,684       -1.8       +2.0
 Aug        568,056       -4.3       +2.4
 July       593,749      +58.3      +10.3
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 April      580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 March      535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 
 (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
