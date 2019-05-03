Indonesia motorbike sales +8.4 pct y/y in March, vs +21 pct in Feb - association

JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) - * Indonesia motorbike sales grew 8.4 percent on annual basis in March, slowing from a 21 percent increase a month earlier, data from industry association showed on Friday * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd maintained their position as market leaders in March, the data showed. * Sales volume is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2019 March 580,504 +9.2 +8.4 Feb 531,824 -6.6 +21.0 Jan 569,126 +25.6 +17.9 2018 Dec 453,178 -24.1 +8.9 Nov 597,366 -2.1 +8.6 Oct 610,322 +9.4 +5.3 Sept 557,684 -1.8 +2.0 Aug 568,056 -4.3 +2.4 July 593,749 +58.3 +10.3 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 April 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 March 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)