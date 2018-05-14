Indonesia's April motorcycle sales rise 49.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales rose 49.7 percent in April from a year earlier, industry association figures showed on Monday. Sales reached 580,921 units in April, up from 388,045 units in the same period a year ago, and 8.5 percent higher than the 535,371 bikes sold in March. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and their sales are a key indicator of consumption demand. Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki led the sales in April, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Apr 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 Mar 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 Apr 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Sunil Nair)