May 14, 2018 / 6:52 AM / in an hour

Indonesia's April motorcycle sales rise 49.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
rose 49.7 percent in April from a year earlier, industry
association figures showed on Monday.
    Sales reached 580,921 units in April, up from 388,045 units
in the same period a year ago, and 8.5 percent higher than the
535,371 bikes sold in March.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, and their sales are a key indicator of
consumption demand.
    Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
and Suzuki led the sales in April, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
is as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Apr        580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 Mar        535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 Apr        388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki
Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
