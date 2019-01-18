Cyclical Consumer Goods
Indonesia's Dec motorbike sales up 8.9 pct y/y - association

    JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - 
    * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales
accelerated to
8.9 percent in December from 8.6 percent in November, an
industry association said, citing its data combined with data
from the government.
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 led
the sales in December, the data showed.
    * Sales volume is as follows:     

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Dec        453,178      -24.1       +8.9
 Nov        597,366       -2.1       +8.6
 Oct        610,322       +9.4       +5.3
 Sept       557,684       -1.8       +2.0
 Aug        568,056       -4.3       +2.4
 July       593,749      +58.3      +10.3
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 April      580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 March      535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 
