Indonesia's Jan motorbike sales up 17.9 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales accelerated to 17.9 percent in January from 8.9 percent in December, an industry association said, citing its data combined with data from the government. * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd led the sales in January, the data showed. * Sales volume is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2019 Jan 569,126 +25.6 +17.9 2018 Dec 453,178 -24.1 +8.9 Nov 597,366 -2.1 +8.6 Oct 610,322 +9.4 +5.3 Sept 557,684 -1.8 +2.0 Aug 568,056 -4.3 +2.4 July 593,749 +58.3 +10.3 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 April 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 March 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)