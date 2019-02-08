Cyclical Consumer Goods
Indonesia's Jan motorbike sales up 17.9 pct y/y - association

    JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - 
    * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales
accelerated to
17.9 percent in January from 8.9 percent in December, an
industry association said, citing its data combined with data
from the government.
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 led
the sales in January, the data showed.
    * Sales volume is as follows:     

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2019                           
 Jan        569,126      +25.6      +17.9
 2018                           
 Dec        453,178      -24.1       +8.9
 Nov        597,366       -2.1       +8.6
 Oct        610,322       +9.4       +5.3
 Sept       557,684       -1.8       +2.0
 Aug        568,056       -4.3       +2.4
 July       593,749      +58.3      +10.3
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 April      580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 March      535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 
