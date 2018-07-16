Indonesia's motorbike sales drop 1.2 pct y/y in June

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - * Indonesia's motorcycle sales fell 1.2 percent in June from a year ago to 375,034 units, industry association figures showed. * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd led the sales in June, data showed. * Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 Apr 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 Mar 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)