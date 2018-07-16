FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales drop 1.2 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - 
    * Indonesia's motorcycle sales fell 1.2 percent in June from
a
year ago to 375,034 units, industry association figures showed.
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 led
the sales in June, data showed.
    * Sales volume based on data from industry association,
AISI, is
as follows:         

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 Apr        580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 Mar        535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
