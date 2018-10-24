Indonesia's motorbike sales up 2 pct y/y in Sept - Association

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales decelerated slightly to 2 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August, an industry association said, citing its own data combined with the government's. * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd led the sales in September, the data showed. * Sales volume is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Sept 557,684 -1.8 +2.0 Aug 568,056 -4.3 +2.4 July 593,749 +58.3 +10.3 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 April 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 March 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sunil Nair)