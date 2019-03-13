Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2019 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales up 21 pct y/y in February - association

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - 
    * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales
accelerated to
21 percent in February from 17.9 percent in January, an industry
association said, citing its data combined with data from the
government.
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 led
the sales in February, the data showed.
    * Sales volume is as follows:     

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2019                           
 Feb        531,824       -6.6      +21.0
 Jan        569,126      +25.6      +17.9
 2018                           
 Dec        453,178      -24.1       +8.9
 Nov        597,366       -2.1       +8.6
 Oct        610,322       +9.4       +5.3
 Sept       557,684       -1.8       +2.0
 Aug        568,056       -4.3       +2.4
 July       593,749      +58.3      +10.3
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 April      580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 March      535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
