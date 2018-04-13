FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 3:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's motorcycle sales rebound 13 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales
rose 13 percent in March from a year earlier, industry
association figures showed on Friday.
    Sales reached 535,371 units in March, up from 473,896 units
in the same period a year earlier. They were also 21.8 percent
higher than the 439,586 bikes sold in February.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Indonesia, which has
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and their sales are a key
indicator of consumption demand.
    Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
and Kawasaki led the March sales, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Mar        535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 Apr        388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 Mar        473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki
Editing by Eric Meijer)
