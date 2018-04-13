Indonesia's motorcycle sales rebound 13 pct y/y in March

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales rose 13 percent in March from a year earlier, industry association figures showed on Friday. Sales reached 535,371 units in March, up from 473,896 units in the same period a year earlier. They were also 21.8 percent higher than the 439,586 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Indonesia, which has Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and their sales are a key indicator of consumption demand. Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki led the March sales, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Mar 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 Apr 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 Mar 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Eric Meijer)