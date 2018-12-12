Indonesia's Nov motorbike sales up 8.6 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales accelerated to 8.6 percent in November from 5.3 percent in October, an industry association said, citing its data combined with data from the government. * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd led the sales in November, the data showed. * Sales volume is as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 Nov 597,366 -2.1 +8.6 Oct 610,322 +9.4 +5.3 Sept 557,684 -1.8 +2.0 Aug 568,056 -4.3 +2.4 July 593,749 +58.3 +10.3 June 375,034 -36.4 -1.2 May 589,304 +1.4 +10.9 April 580,921 +8.5 +49.7 March 535,371 +21.8 +13.0 Feb 439,586 -8.9 -3.1 Jan 482,537 +16.0 +1.8 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)