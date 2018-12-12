Cyclical Consumer Goods
Indonesia's Nov motorbike sales up 8.6 pct y/y - association

    JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - 
    * The annual growth of Indonesia's motorcycle sales
accelerated to
8.6 percent in November from 5.3 percent in October, an industry
association said, citing its data combined with data from the
government.
    * Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 led
the sales in November, the data showed.
    * Sales volume is as follows:     

 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2018                           
 Nov        597,366       -2.1       +8.6
 Oct        610,322       +9.4       +5.3
 Sept       557,684       -1.8       +2.0
 Aug        568,056       -4.3       +2.4
 July       593,749      +58.3      +10.3
 June       375,034      -36.4       -1.2
 May        589,304       +1.4      +10.9
 April      580,921       +8.5      +49.7
 March      535,371      +21.8      +13.0
 Feb        439,586       -8.9       -3.1
 Jan        482,537      +16.0       +1.8
 2017                           
 Dec        415,996      -24.4       -5.0
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
