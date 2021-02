JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The number of poor people in Indonesia rose by 2.76 million in the year to September 2020 to reach a total of 27.55 million, or 10.19% of the population, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The data defined a poor person as someone spending below 458,947 rupiah ($33.01) a month, it said. ($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)