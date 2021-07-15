Poverty rises in Indonesia as pandemic drags on

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The number of poor people in Indonesia rose by 1.12 million in the year to March 2021 to reach 27.54 million overall, or 10.14% of the population, due to the effects from the pandemic, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Rising economic activities during the first quarter of 2021, however, have helped to cushion the blow and the total number of poor people dropped slightly by 10,000 if compared with September 2020, it said. The bureau classifies someone spending below 472,525 rupiah ($32.59)a month as poor. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)