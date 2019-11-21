Indonesia c.bank RRR cut to boost bank liquidity by 26 trln rupiah

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A move by Indonesia’s central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 50 basis points will provide the banking system with an extra 26 trillion rupiah ($1.84 billion) of liquidity, Bank Indonesia’s governor said on Thursday.

The primary reserve requirement ratio for conventional banks will be cut to 5.50%, while the ratio for Islamic banks will be 4% when the move takes effect on Jan. 2, 2020, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said, after announcing its key interest rate was kept at 5.00% at Thursday’s policy meeting.