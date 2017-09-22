FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank official says monetary stance remains neutral
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 2:07 PM / a month ago

Indonesia c.bank official says monetary stance remains neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Indonesian central bank official said on Friday that its monetary stance remained neutral and that a decision for a further easing will depend on the rate of inflation and the stability of the rupiah.

Dody Budi Waluyo, executive director of economic and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, was speaking after the central bank cut interest rates for a second consecutive month. “Our stance remains neutral. We can’t say it is biased to easing,” he said. “We will maintain inflation as targeted. We will also maintain macroeconomic stability.”

He said the central bank had also taken into account a potential U.S. rate hike, the normalisation of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and a credit rating downgrade in China. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.