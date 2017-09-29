FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 21 days ago

Indonesia c.bank gov says recent benchmark rate cuts "sufficient"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor said on Friday that two cuts in its benchmark rate in the last two months are “sufficient”, signalling it may pause its surprise burst of policy easing.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo also estimated the country’s annual inflation rate would ease to 3.6 percent in September from 3.82 percent a month before.

BI surprised markets twice in a row in August and September by cutting its key rate to spur economic growth, predicting that inflation will remain well within its comfort range of 3-5 percent, giving it more room to ease.

When asked if BI could respond to a lower September inflation reading by cutting the benchmark rate again, Martowardojo said “I think (the rate cuts are) sufficient”. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
