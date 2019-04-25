Indonesia c.bank holds key rate at 6.00 pct, as expected

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fifth month as it highlighted the need to maintain exchange rate stability and reduce the current account deficit.

The 7-day reverse repurchase rate was held at 6.00 percent, as expected by all 23 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also held steady the deposit facility and the lending facility rates, at 5.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

In 2018, BI hiked the benchmark six times by a total 175 basis points to support the rupiah, which came under pressure as the Federal Reserve increased U.S. interest rates four times. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)