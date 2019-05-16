Financials
Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.00%

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday left its key interest rate unchanged for a sixth month, as expected, as the escalating U.S-China trade war has put the rupiah under pressure.

The 7-day reverse repurchase rate was kept at 6.00%, as predicted by all 20 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also held the deposit facility and the lending facility rates at 5.25% and 6.75%, respectively.

Last year, between May and November, BI raised the benchmark six times by a total of 175 basis points to support the rupiah in the wake of U.S. rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Maikel Jefriando and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

