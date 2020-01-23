Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rate unchanged for a third month

JAKARTA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current policy was conducive to anchoring inflation, supporting economic growth and maintaining financial market stability.

The benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate was kept at 5.00%, where it has been since Bank Indonesia’s (BI) last rate cut in October, as predicted by the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll.

BI’s two other main rates for deposit and lending facilities were also kept unchanged at 4.25% and 5.75%, respectively. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)